‘Saudi, Israel Want To Drag US Into War On Iran’

A former American counter-terrorism specialist and military intelligence officer of the CIA says Israel and Saudi Arabia are not in a position to defeat Iran and hence are trying to drag the United States into a war against the Islamic Republic.

Philip Giraldi made the remarks in an article headlined Saudi Arabia and Israel Know They Cannot Defeat Iran, Want to Drag the US into an Uncontainable War published on Monday.

“Both Saudi Arabia and Israel know they cannot defeat Iran,” Giraldi wrote, “without the active participation of the United States.”

“That would require shaping the “threat” narrative to start with a series of relatively minor military actions that appear defensive or non-controversial to draw the United States in without really appearing to do so,” he added.