‘Saudi, Israel Want To Drag US Into War On Iran’

A former American counter-terrorism specialist and military intelligence officer of the CIA says Israel and Saudi Arabia are not in a position to defeat Iran and hence are trying to drag the United States into a war against the Islamic Republic.

Philip Giraldi made the remarks in an article headlined Saudi Arabia and Israel Know They Cannot Defeat Iran, Want to Drag the US into an Uncontainable War published on Monday.

“Both Saudi Arabia and Israel know they cannot defeat Iran,” Giraldi wrote, “without the active participation of the United States.”

“That would require shaping the “threat” narrative to start with a series of relatively minor military actions that appear defensive or non-controversial to draw the United States in without really appearing to do so,” he added.

  • Arlo

    The Saudi tent heads should be very careful about what they wish for. Unlike the one
    sided butchery in Yemen, Iran has the means to annihilate them.

  • Tom

    rather than “Saudi, Israel Want To Drag US Into War On Iran”
    How about; Saudi, Israel Want To Hijack US and slam her Into Iran.
    How about; Saudi, Israel Want To Send US Into War On Iran on a suicide mission. No?

  • Florian Crazzi

    Amd SO it will be done . . . . US of Terror will go to war to spend money and young mens blood for israHELL n Saudis . . . When the president talks about Bibi with such respect and Love and so HE should speack with outmost respect of His Master . . . .
    I will love to ask trump , ” How He feels to be Bibi’s Bitch ? “